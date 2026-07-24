Virtus Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and traded as high as $6.85. Virtus Total Return Fund shares last traded at $6.8140, with a volume of 53,174 shares traded.

Get ZTR alerts: Sign Up

Virtus Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.1%

The firm's 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71.

Virtus Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTR. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,282 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 30,517 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 73,618 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 33.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,441 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,767 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 346,864 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 30,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 150.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 65,798 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 39,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.14% of the company's stock.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Total Return Fund, Inc NYSE: ZTR is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high total return with moderate income. The fund, which began operations in 2005, trades on the New York Stock Exchange and is sponsored by Virtus Investment Partners. ZTR offers investors access to a diversified mix of fixed-income and equity opportunities within a single vehicle.

To pursue its stated objective, the fund typically allocates across a broad range of asset classes, including corporate debt securities, high-yield bonds, convertible securities, preferred stocks, common stocks and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Virtus Total Return Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Virtus Total Return Fund wasn't on the list.

While Virtus Total Return Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here