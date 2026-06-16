Visa (NYSE:V) Trading 2.9% Higher - Time to Buy?

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $333.29 and last traded at $333.0830. 9,238,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 7,736,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.82.

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More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $597.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.30.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.Visa's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,877,738,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in Visa by 867.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,213,610 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,880,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364,762 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 29,706.3% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,332,947 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,216,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308,345 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in Visa by 12,497.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,378,039 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,184,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,508,089 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,282,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,463 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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