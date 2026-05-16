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Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
May 16, 2026
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from “hold” to “buy,” adding to a more constructive analyst tone around the stock.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $0.05 versus $0.03 expected and revenue of $839.24 million topping estimates, while revenue rose 17.3% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but improving overall: several firms raised ratings or price targets, and MarketBeat says the stock currently has a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average target price of $24.00.
  • Interested in Vishay Intertechnology? Here are five stocks we like better.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Vishay Intertechnology from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded Vishay Intertechnology to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,731.20 and a beta of 1.53. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $40.07.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $839.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $823.54 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 0.07%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 92,643 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,432 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 963,167 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 399,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 163,862 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,102,376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $127,830,000 after purchasing an additional 208,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Vishay Intertechnology

Here are the key news stories impacting Vishay Intertechnology this week:

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company's portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay's components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

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Analyst Recommendations for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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