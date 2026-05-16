Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Vishay Intertechnology from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded Vishay Intertechnology to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vishay Intertechnology
Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance
Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,731.20 and a beta of 1.53. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $40.07.
Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $839.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $823.54 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 0.07%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 92,643 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,432 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 963,167 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 399,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 163,862 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,102,376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $127,830,000 after purchasing an additional 208,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company's stock.
Key Stories Impacting Vishay Intertechnology
Here are the key news stories impacting Vishay Intertechnology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Vishay posted Q1 2026 earnings of $0.05 per share, topping estimates of $0.03, while revenue of $839.24 million also beat expectations, supporting the recent rally. Vishay shares jump after earnings beat and upbeat second-quarter outlook (VSH)
- Positive Sentiment: Management pointed to stronger volume and order trends, with commentary suggesting better Q2 momentum and improving profitability, which is helping sentiment around the stock. VSH Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Volume and Orders
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive, including Zacks upgrading Vishay from “hold” to “strong-buy,” which can reinforce bullish trading in the shares. Zacks Research upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target for Vishay, signaling improved expectations for the company’s outlook even though its rating remained cautious. Bank of America price target raise
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted growth across component markets and product launches in key areas, reinforcing the view that Vishay may be benefiting from a cyclical recovery. Vishay Intertechnology Signals Stronger Growth Across Component Markets
- Neutral Sentiment: Some valuation-focused articles suggest the stock’s recent move may already reflect much of the earnings optimism, which could temper further upside if growth slows. Assessing Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Valuation After Recent Product Launches In Key Growth Areas
Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile
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Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company's portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay's components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.
Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.
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