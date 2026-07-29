Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $899.9920 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $839.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.54 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 0.07%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3,268.10 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Vishay Intertechnology's dividend payout ratio is 4,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VSH. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 25.3% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,813,765 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $104,251,000 after buying an additional 1,377,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,928 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,144,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,466,224 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,736,000 after buying an additional 539,603 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,762,937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,995,000 after acquiring an additional 178,496 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company's stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company's portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay's components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

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