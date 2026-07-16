Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.77), Zacks reports. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 25.65%.

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Vista Energy Stock Down 4.8%

NYSE VIST traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.38. 981,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.61. Vista Energy has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $81.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC started coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vista Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Vista Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vista Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,499,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vista Energy by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,634,260 shares of the company's stock worth $176,843,000 after buying an additional 649,468 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,989,783 shares of the company's stock worth $194,145,000 after acquiring an additional 402,585 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,682,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,109,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy NYSE: VIST is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

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