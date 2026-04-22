Vista Energy (VIST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $732.2830 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $719.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $679.81 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 29.06%. On average, analysts expect Vista Energy to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Vista Energy Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Vista Energy stock opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. Vista Energy has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $79.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIST has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Vista Energy

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Vista Energy by 1,009.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vista Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy NYSE: VIST is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

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