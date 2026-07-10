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Vistance Networks (NASDAQ:VISN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Vistance Networks logo with Manufacturing background
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Vistance Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISN - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.71. Vistance Networks shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 5,587,008 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VISN shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Vistance Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vistance Networks in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vistance Networks from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vistance Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistance Networks has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistance Networks

Vistance Networks Stock Up 1.7%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.34.

Vistance Networks (NASDAQ:VISN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $471.80 million for the quarter. Vistance Networks had a net margin of 175.01% and a negative return on equity of 136.98%. The firm's revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistance Networks, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistance Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $10.00 dividend.

About Vistance Networks

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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