Visteon Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Visteon NASDAQ: VC reported first-quarter 2026 results that management said came in ahead of internal expectations on sales, while reaffirming full-year guidance amid a softer global vehicle production outlook and continued semiconductor and memory cost pressure.

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First-quarter results and cash flow

President and CEO Sachin Lawande said Visteon delivered a “solid start to the year” with net sales of $954 million, up 2% year-over-year despite lower industry and customer production. He attributed the outperformance to new product launches and customer recoveries that “more than offset the anticipated headwinds from lower BMS volumes and vehicle discontinuations at Ford.” The company’s growth over market was 3%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $104 million, which Lawande said was broadly in line with expectations. CFO Jerome Rouquet reported adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.9% and reiterated that the company expected Q1 to be the “low point” for EBITDA this year, with improvement as customer recovery agreements and cost initiatives progress.

Adjusted free cash flow was negative $23 million. Rouquet said the outflow primarily reflected seasonality and working capital—especially higher inventory—plus an annual incentive compensation payout made in Q1. He added that Visteon increased inventory deliberately to manage supply chain risk and market volatility.

Visteon ended the quarter with net cash of $385 million. Rouquet said the balance sheet provides flexibility “to deploy capital while navigating the current market environment.”

Regional demand and product launches

Lawande described “balanced global customer demand” for cockpit electronics in the quarter.

Americas: Strong cockpit electronics demand driven by ramp-ups on recently launched products, including new display programs with Nissan and GM. Lawande also cited one-time customer recoveries tied to prior EV volume declines, offset by Ford vehicle discontinuations and lower BMS volumes related to changes in EV policies and incentives.

Strong cockpit electronics demand driven by ramp-ups on recently launched products, including new display programs with Nissan and GM. Lawande also cited one-time customer recoveries tied to prior EV volume declines, offset by Ford vehicle discontinuations and lower BMS volumes related to changes in EV policies and incentives. Europe: Sales benefited from ramp-ups on several vehicle programs, including Audi Q3’s “digital stage” curved panoramic display, programs on Renault 4 and 5 EVs, and clusters on new Nissan Qashqai and Juke. Lawande said last year’s engineering services acquisition contributed modestly.

Sales benefited from ramp-ups on several vehicle programs, including Audi Q3’s “digital stage” curved panoramic display, programs on Renault 4 and 5 EVs, and clusters on new Nissan Qashqai and Juke. Lawande said last year’s engineering services acquisition contributed modestly. Rest of Asia: India was described as a strong market with ramp-ups of a new SmartCore system for Mahindra and a digital cluster for TVS, along with new cluster launches with Nissan and Mitsubishi for Japan and ASEAN markets.

India was described as a strong market with ramp-ups of a new SmartCore system for Mahindra and a digital cluster for TVS, along with new cluster launches with Nissan and Mitsubishi for Japan and ASEAN markets. China: Lawande said a policy reset and demand pull-forward late last year contributed to lower Q1 vehicle production, particularly in price-sensitive segments. Visteon sales were in line with expectations, helped by exposure to higher-value segments and recent launches including a cockpit domain controller with Zeekr and cluster upgrades on Toyota Corolla and Frontlander. He said the year-over-year sales decline “has reduced significantly versus prior quarters” and is now tracking more in line with customer production volumes.

Operationally, Lawande said Q1 included 20 launches across 11 automakers. He highlighted Visteon’s first launch for Toyota’s Lexus brand on the redesigned Lexus ES, a digital cluster on the first-ever Infiniti QX60, a driver display for the electric Ford Bronco developed for China, and multiple launches in India including a digital cluster with Hyundai, infotainment with Tata, and a center information display with Renault. Lawande noted India represents “nearly 10%” of Visteon’s total sales.

New business wins and AI-based cockpit systems

Lawande said the company booked “just over $1 billion” in new business wins in the quarter, led by cockpit domain controllers and digital clusters. He said sourcing was expected to be lighter after a strong finish to last year and noted some display opportunities were shifted into Q2. Based on current visibility, he said Visteon remains on track to reach its full-year new business target of $6 billion.

A key win highlighted by management was a high-performance compute (HPC) program with SAIC Motor in China for its IM brand, described as Visteon’s third customer for AI-capable “SmartCockpit” systems. Lawande said Chinese automakers are rapidly adopting “agentic AI” to enhance in-cabin experiences, driving demand for higher-performance systems capable of running large language models and vision language models. He said Visteon has developed a high-performance version of SmartCore using Qualcomm’s fifth-generation Snapdragon chips and created a cockpit-specific agentic AI software framework, Cognito AI.

Lawande said the three OEM wins in the AI-enabled cockpit space total “already over $1 billion” in booked business value and that initial launches are happening this year, with potential for additional vehicle programs to be added after initial launches.

Memory supply constraints, customer recoveries, and 2026 outlook

Management spent significant time discussing memory supply tightness. Lawande said strong demand from AI and data centers, combined with suppliers phasing out older memory nodes used in automotive, has created a structural imbalance that is driving higher prices and constrained supply. He said Visteon is working with both traditional suppliers and new entrants, adding that about 10% of 2026 memory demand will be met by “emerging suppliers.” He said the company expects the tight environment to persist “through 2027” before easing as new capacity comes online, though he also told analysts the situation could last into the middle or end of next year before improving, depending on how quickly additional capacity ramps.

Rouquet said elevated semiconductor and memory costs were a headwind in Q1, with customer recoveries expected to be weighted later in the year. He said cost came in roughly in line with prior expectations and that the company used short-term commercial pricing agreements in Q1 while negotiating longer-term recovery arrangements. Rouquet said Visteon expects most negotiations to be closed by the end of Q2 and anticipated a “catch-up” effect, with the company’s commercial equation improving through Q3 and Q4, though he also said the company still expects some full-year “leakage” largely due to timing.

On guidance, Rouquet reaffirmed the full-year outlook:

Sales: $3.625 billion to $3.825 billion

$3.625 billion to $3.825 billion Adjusted EBITDA: $455 million to $495 million

$455 million to $495 million Adjusted free cash flow: $170 million to $210 million (Rouquet said the company is trending toward the lower end due to planned higher inventory levels)

Lawande said S&P lowered its global light vehicle production forecast for Visteon’s customers by about 1.5 percentage points, with most of the impact in the second half of the year, citing the Middle East conflict as a driver. He said customer demand remained resilient, with Q1 ahead of expectations and Q2 schedules indicating continued strength, and emphasized that key launches remain on track.

In Q&A, Rouquet said Q2 orders look “pretty robust,” while the company is using the revised S&P assumptions for a softer second half. He said strong launches in Q3 and Q4—“mostly around Toyota as well as the HPC launches”—help support the full-year outlook.

Capital allocation and Investor Day

Visteon returned $40 million to shareholders in Q1 through $30 million of share repurchases and $10 million in dividends. Rouquet said the company’s capital allocation philosophy is unchanged, reiterating prior priorities that include “up to $300 million” for M&A and “up to $150 million” for share repurchases, alongside ongoing dividends.

Lawande said M&A priorities are tied to strengthening software capabilities for more integrated domain controller architectures, expanding services and expert capabilities to support OEMs with rapidly evolving technologies, and continued vertical integration to bring more manufacturing content into Visteon plants.

Rouquet said the company plans to provide a more comprehensive update on longer-term capital allocation priorities at its Investor Day on June 25 in New York City.

About Visteon NASDAQ: VC

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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