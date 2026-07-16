Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Down 4.7% - Here's Why

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) fell 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $148.52 and last traded at $152.6710. Approximately 6,997,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 5,027,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.23.

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Key Stories Impacting Vistra

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 target price on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $230.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

Vistra Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock's fifty day moving average is $154.02 and its 200-day moving average is $158.51.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,600. This represents a 32.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 70,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,021,380. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,588 shares of company stock worth $6,739,227. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

See Also

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