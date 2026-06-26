Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Down 2.4% - What's Next?

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $163.19 and last traded at $163.6940. Approximately 5,346,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 5,121,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.77.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 target price on Vistra and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $230.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Stock Down 2.4%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $824,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,368,825.60. This trade represents a 25.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 232,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,152,000. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,227. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Vistra by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 28,744 shares of the company's stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Vistra by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,828 shares of the company's stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP lifted its position in Vistra by 20.0% in the second quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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