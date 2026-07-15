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Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading 3% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Vistry Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Vistry Group shares rose 3% after insider buying, with the stock trading as high as GBX 277.20 before last changing hands at GBX 264.81.
  • Insiders purchased shares on consecutive days: Adam Daniels bought 38,372 shares for about £100,150, and Paul Whetsell bought 15,000 shares for about £37,950.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with several firms cutting targets and the stock carrying an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 463.30.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Vistry Group.

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY - Get Free Report) shares shot up 3% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 277.20 and last traded at GBX 264.81. 2,175,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 16,666,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257.20.

Specifically, insider Adam Daniels bought 38,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 261 per share, with a total value of £100,150.92. Also, insider Paul Whetsell purchased 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 253 per share, for a total transaction of £37,950.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 251 price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 490 to GBX 350 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 430 to GBX 210 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 180 price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of GBX 463.30.

Read Our Latest Report on VTY

Vistry Group Stock Up 3.0%

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 265.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 435.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £841.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Vistry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group is a leading homebuilder developing in partnership to deliver sustainable homes, communities, and social value, leaving a lasting legacy of places where people love to live. Operating across 25 regions, we build homes for those who need them right across the UK. Our partners include Registered Providers, Local Authorities, Homes England and Private Rented Sector providers. Our timber manufacturing capability, Vistry Works, is at the core of our strategy to deliver more quality homes, faster. We sell homes on the open market through three respected brands: Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes.

See Also

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