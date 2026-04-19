Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.2650.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SEAT shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $5.65 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank set a $10.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $10.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,774 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $8.04 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $86.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($10.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($8.58). Vivid Seats had a positive return on equity of 31.44% and a negative net margin of 75.21%.The business had revenue of $126.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $137.18 million. On average, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker SEAT, operates an online ticket marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of live event tickets. The company specializes in facilitating purchases for sports games, concerts, theater productions and other entertainment experiences. Through its digital platform and mobile application, Vivid Seats offers real-time access to available tickets, transparent pricing and a 100% Buyer Guarantee, which ensures ticket authenticity and timely delivery.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Vivid Seats has grown from a regional reseller into one of North America's leading ticket marketplaces.

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