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VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
VOC Energy Trust logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • VOC Energy Trust shares rose above their 200-day moving average, reaching $3.44 before closing around $3.40, compared with a 200-day average of $3.15.
  • Despite the technical move, analyst sentiment remains negative: Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating, and the stock has an overall “Sell” consensus.
  • The trust increased its quarterly dividend to $0.28 per share, implying an annualized payout of $1.12 and a 32.9% yield; the dividend is payable August 14 to shareholders of record as of July 30.
  • Five stocks we like better than VOC Energy Trust.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.15 and traded as high as $3.44. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 263,984 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of VOC Energy Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VOC

VOC Energy Trust Stock Up 1.5%

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.13.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 90.03% and a return on equity of 71.27%.

VOC Energy Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.9%. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. VOC Energy Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock, valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VOC Energy Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VOC Energy Trust is a Canada-based unincorporated, open-ended royalty trust focused on upstream oil and gas interests. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the trust holds non-operated royalty and net profit interests in conventional petroleum and natural gas properties. VOC's structure allows it to collect a percentage of production revenues without directly managing exploration or drilling activities.

The trust's asset portfolio is concentrated in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, with producing properties across Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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