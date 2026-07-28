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Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Vodafone Group Public logo with Communication Services background
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Key Points

  • Vodafone Group Public reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 123.75 and last changing hands at GBX 122.71 on heavy volume of approximately 120.5 million shares.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: UBS maintained a “sell” rating, Deutsche Bank reiterated “buy,” and Citigroup rated the stock “neutral.” MarketBeat’s consensus rating is “Hold”, with a GBX 114.60 target price.
  • Insider Simon Segars purchased 50,000 shares at GBX 114 each, while Vodafone’s market capitalization stood at approximately £28.26 billion and its debt-to-equity ratio was 103.96.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 123.75 and last traded at GBX 122.71, with a volume of 120521133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 95 target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 155 price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 to GBX 115 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 114.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £28.26 billion, a PE ratio of -74.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 109.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Simon Segars bought 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 114 per share, for a total transaction of £57,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 340 million customers in 15 countries, partner with mobile networks in over 40 more and have one of the world's largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 88 million customers across seven countries – managing more transactions than any other provider. Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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