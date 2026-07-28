Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 123.75 and last traded at GBX 122.71, with a volume of 120521133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.15.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 95 target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 155 price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 to GBX 115 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 114.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £28.26 billion, a PE ratio of -74.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 109.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Simon Segars bought 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 114 per share, for a total transaction of £57,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 340 million customers in 15 countries, partner with mobile networks in over 40 more and have one of the world's largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 88 million customers across seven countries – managing more transactions than any other provider. Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vodafone Group Public, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vodafone Group Public wasn't on the list.

While Vodafone Group Public currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here