Volex (LON:VLX) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Volex plc (LON:VLX - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 663 and last traded at GBX 652, with a volume of 541902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 651.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Volex from GBX 445 to GBX 500 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 540 price target on shares of Volex in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volex has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 472.50.

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Volex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 502.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 448.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Volex

In other news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild bought 5,000 shares of Volex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 430 per share, with a total value of £21,500. 35.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Volex

Volex plc AIM: VLX is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key end-markets: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway. Headquartered in the UK, we orchestrate operations across 27 advanced manufacturing facilities, uniting 13,000 dynamic individuals from 25 different nations.

Further Reading

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