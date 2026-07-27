Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VWAGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

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Volkswagen Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Volkswagen stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $8.19. The company's stock had a trading volume of 455,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,758. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.30). Volkswagen had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.92 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG is one of the world's largest integrated automakers, headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. Founded in 1937 to produce a mass-market "people's car," the company expanded through the post-war period into a global automotive group. Volkswagen's operations encompass the design, engineering, manufacture and distribution of a broad range of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and the company's consolidated brand portfolio includes Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, Porsche, Škoda, SEAT, Bentley, Lamborghini and other marques operated across its group structure.

In addition to vehicle production, Volkswagen provides a range of automotive-related products and services, including powertrain technologies, component manufacturing, mobility services and vehicle financing and leasing through its Volkswagen Financial Services unit.

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