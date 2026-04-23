Volkswagen (VWAGY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Volkswagen to post earnings of $0.5340 per share and revenue of $91.8381 billion for the quarter.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 2.11%.The firm had revenue of $99.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.92 billion. On average, analysts expect Volkswagen to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Volkswagen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $10.62 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $12.83. The business's fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VWAGY. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Volkswagen from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Volkswagen

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG is one of the world's largest integrated automakers, headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. Founded in 1937 to produce a mass-market "people's car," the company expanded through the post-war period into a global automotive group. Volkswagen's operations encompass the design, engineering, manufacture and distribution of a broad range of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and the company's consolidated brand portfolio includes Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, Porsche, Škoda, SEAT, Bentley, Lamborghini and other marques operated across its group structure.

In addition to vehicle production, Volkswagen provides a range of automotive-related products and services, including powertrain technologies, component manufacturing, mobility services and vehicle financing and leasing through its Volkswagen Financial Services unit.

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