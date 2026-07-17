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Volkswagen (VWAGY) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Volkswagen logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Volkswagen is expected to report quarterly earnings on Friday, July 24, with analysts forecasting $0.66 per share in profit on $93.74 billion in revenue.
  • The company’s last quarter came in below expectations, posting $0.30 EPS versus the $0.41 estimate and revenue of $88.75 billion versus the $91.84 billion forecast.
  • VWAGY shares were trading near $8.60, close to their 1-year low of $8.07, and Wall Street sentiment is mixed but leans to a Moderate Buy overall.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its resultson Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect Volkswagen to post earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $93.7386 billion for the quarter.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $88.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.84 billion. Volkswagen had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 3.18%. On average, analysts expect Volkswagen to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Volkswagen Price Performance

VWAGY stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.07. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on VWAGY shares. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research cut Volkswagen from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Volkswagen

Volkswagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Volkswagen AG is one of the world's largest integrated automakers, headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. Founded in 1937 to produce a mass-market "people's car," the company expanded through the post-war period into a global automotive group. Volkswagen's operations encompass the design, engineering, manufacture and distribution of a broad range of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and the company's consolidated brand portfolio includes Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, Porsche, Škoda, SEAT, Bentley, Lamborghini and other marques operated across its group structure.

In addition to vehicle production, Volkswagen provides a range of automotive-related products and services, including powertrain technologies, component manufacturing, mobility services and vehicle financing and leasing through its Volkswagen Financial Services unit.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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