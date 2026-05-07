Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $32.40 and last traded at $32.54, with a volume of 350039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Vontier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 39.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS.

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Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Vontier's payout ratio is 3.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vontier from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vontier from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Read Our Latest Report on VNT

Institutional Trading of Vontier

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the third quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 212.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 948 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Trading Down 7.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company's 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About Vontier

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

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