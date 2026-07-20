Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) Shares Down 5% - Here's Why

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $17.18. Approximately 143,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,096,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Vor Biopharma from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vor Biopharma from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vor Biopharma to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOR

Vor Biopharma Stock Down 5.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02.

Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $307.61 EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vor Biopharma

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 165,150 shares of Vor Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $2,604,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,402,095 shares in the company, valued at $37,881,038.15. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,404,998 shares of the company's stock worth $70,697,000 after buying an additional 3,422,697 shares during the last quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. lifted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 852.8% in the fourth quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. now owns 3,617,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,714 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,275,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $22,890,000. Finally, NEXTBio Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company's stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation, allogeneic cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company's proprietary platform leverages genome editing to engineer donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), enabling the generation of off-the-shelf therapeutic candidates designed to overcome limitations of traditional autologous and matched donor transplants. By targeting key surface antigens and reconstituting the patient's immune system, Vor aims to deliver curative potential with reduced treatment timelines and broader patient applicability.

The lead program, VOR33, is a CD33-edited HSC product candidate being evaluated in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

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