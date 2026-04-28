Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Given New $95.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the asset manager's stock. UBS Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.43% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Voya Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.30.

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Voya Financial Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VOYA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.60. 75,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.58. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.86. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $57.74 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.99%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 42.2% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,673,118 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $250,947,000 after buying an additional 46,906 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 15,634 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc NYSE: VOYA is a financial services company headquartered in New York City, focused on helping Americans plan, invest and protect their savings. The company traces its roots to the U.S. operations of ING Group, which were spun off in 2013 and rebranded as Voya Financial in 2014. Voya's operations are built around a customer-centric approach, drawing on decades of experience in retirement planning and risk management to serve both individual and institutional clients.

Voya's core business activities span three key segments: Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits.

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