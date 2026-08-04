VP (LON:VP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Vp plc (LON:VP - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 483.74 and traded as low as GBX 468.44. VP shares last traded at GBX 485, with a volume of 13,917 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on VP. Shore Capital Group reissued an "under review" rating on shares of VP in a report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 600 target price on shares of VP in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, VP currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 686.67.

View Our Latest Report on VP

VP Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £181.52 million, a PE ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 481 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 483.74.

VP (LON:VP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 54.50 earnings per share for the quarter. VP had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.The company had revenue of £358.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vp plc will post 72.7728984 EPS for the current year.

About VP

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment. It also rents excavation support systems and specialist products to the water, civil engineering, and construction industries; provides portable roadways and temporary access solutions to customers in the transmission, construction, rail, and outdoor events markets; offers mechanical and electrical press fittings, and low level access platforms to the construction, fit out, mechanical, and electrical markets; and supplies rail infrastructure portable plants and related trackside services to Network Rail and London Underground, as well as their appointed track renewal, maintenance, and project contractors.

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