VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) CEO De Faria Mariano Gomide Sells 4,808 Shares

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) CEO De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $20,001.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at $111,558.72. This represents a 15.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

De Faria Mariano Gomide also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $19,376.24.

On Monday, April 6th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $19,424.32.

On Tuesday, March 31st, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $19,280.08.

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VTEX Stock Performance

VTEX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.31. 192,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.72 million, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. VTEX has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The business's 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $68.11 million. VTEX had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VTEX will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VTEX

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in VTEX during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VTEX during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VTEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in VTEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VTEX during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on VTEX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded VTEX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Brean Capital upgraded VTEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut VTEX from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut VTEX from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTEX

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company's API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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