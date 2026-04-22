VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) CEO Sells $20,001.28 in Stock

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) CEO Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $20,001.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 267,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,110,832.32. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $19,376.24.

On Monday, April 6th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $19,424.32.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $19,280.08.

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VTEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTEX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 192,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,443. VTEX has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $744.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.11 million. VTEX had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VTEX will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTEX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VTEX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of VTEX from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Brean Capital raised VTEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of VTEX from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on VTEX

Institutional Trading of VTEX

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in VTEX by 37.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,822 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 61.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,758 shares of the company's stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 84,189 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 1,570.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,146 shares of the company's stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 175,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the second quarter worth $4,543,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the second quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company's stock.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company's API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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