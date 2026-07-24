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vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
vTv Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT - Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.89 and traded as low as $30.71. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.66, with a volume of 156,641 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research cut vTv Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on vTv Therapeutics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.74 million, a P/E ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.25.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, focused on discovering and developing orally administered small-molecule therapies for chronic diseases. Employing its proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, the company seeks to generate novel compounds that modulate key disease pathways while optimizing safety and pharmacokinetic properties.

The company's lead candidate, azeliragon (TTP488), is an oral inhibitor of the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) and has completed Phase II/III clinical evaluation in early-stage Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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