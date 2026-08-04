vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect vTv Therapeutics to announce earnings of ($0.97) per share and revenue of $0.3330 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. On average, analysts expect vTv Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VTVT stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $32.56. The company's stock had a trading volume of 30,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,919. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $128.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 0.29. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on vTv Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company's stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, focused on discovering and developing orally administered small-molecule therapies for chronic diseases. Employing its proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, the company seeks to generate novel compounds that modulate key disease pathways while optimizing safety and pharmacokinetic properties.

The company's lead candidate, azeliragon (TTP488), is an oral inhibitor of the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) and has completed Phase II/III clinical evaluation in early-stage Alzheimer's disease.

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