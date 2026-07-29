Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Vulcan Materials' conference call:

Adjusted EBITDA held near prior-year levels at $654 million despite nearly $40 million of energy-related headwinds. Aggregates cash gross profit per ton exceeded $12 and increased $0.14 year over year, supported by operational efficiencies and pricing.

despite nearly $40 million of energy-related headwinds. Aggregates cash gross profit per ton exceeded $12 and increased $0.14 year over year, supported by operational efficiencies and pricing. Aggregates mix-adjusted pricing rose 5% year over year , with higher prices across geographies, while shipments increased 1%. Management said pricing remains its primary lever to offset persistent fuel inflation and expects to exit 2026 at the high end of its 4%–6% pricing range.

Aggregates mix-adjusted pricing rose , with higher prices across geographies, while shipments increased 1%. Management said pricing remains its primary lever to offset persistent fuel inflation and expects to exit 2026 at the high end of its 4%–6% pricing range. Public infrastructure, data centers, power projects, LNG, and manufacturing are supporting demand and providing several years of shipment visibility. Residential construction remains weak because of affordability constraints, while warehouse activity is broadly flat.

are supporting demand and providing several years of shipment visibility. Residential construction remains weak because of affordability constraints, while warehouse activity is broadly flat. Vulcan reiterated its full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion , citing healthy backlogs, robust quoting activity, and expected modest aggregate shipment growth.

Vulcan reiterated its full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of , citing healthy backlogs, robust quoting activity, and expected modest aggregate shipment growth. The NAFTA tribunal found that Mexico’s actions were arbitrary, grossly unfair, unjust, and violated NAFTA, but the majority awarded Vulcan only immaterial damages, limiting the financial benefit of the ruling.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts: Sign Up

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.18. The company had a trading volume of 423,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,074. The firm's fifty day moving average is $287.72 and its 200 day moving average is $290.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $252.35 and a twelve month high of $331.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Vulcan Materials's payout ratio is 24.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $350.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Vulcan Materials from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,212 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.29, for a total transaction of $646,545.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,599.64. This trade represents a 20.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,309,444 shares of the construction company's stock worth $602,349,000 after buying an additional 133,523 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,232 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $492,642,000 after buying an additional 126,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,235 shares of the construction company's stock worth $377,162,000 after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 996,302 shares of the construction company's stock worth $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 977,691 shares of the construction company's stock worth $278,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,611 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Vulcan Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vulcan Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Vulcan reported adjusted earnings of $2.59 per share, above the $2.46 consensus estimate and up from $2.42 a year earlier. Revenue rose 2.5% year over year to approximately $2.16 billion, also topping expectations. Vulcan Materials Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Vulcan reported adjusted earnings of $2.59 per share, above the $2.46 consensus estimate and up from $2.42 a year earlier. Revenue rose 2.5% year over year to approximately $2.16 billion, also topping expectations. Positive Sentiment: Aggregates profitability and cost controls remained strong. Aggregates shipments increased 1% to 59.9 million tons, while aggregates gross profit reached $567 million, or $9.47 per ton. Management cited pricing discipline, execution and cost control as offsets to energy inflation and disruptive weather. Vulcan Materials Reports Second-Quarter Revenue

Aggregates shipments increased 1% to 59.9 million tons, while aggregates gross profit reached $567 million, or $9.47 per ton. Management cited pricing discipline, execution and cost control as offsets to energy inflation and disruptive weather. Positive Sentiment: Vulcan reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EBITDA outlook of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion. The company also returned $318 million to shareholders during the quarter through $250 million of share repurchases and $68 million in dividends, supporting the investment case. Vulcan Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

The company also returned $318 million to shareholders during the quarter through $250 million of share repurchases and $68 million in dividends, supporting the investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Mexico will pay Vulcan $15 million following a NAFTA arbitration case. The award provides some cash recovery, but it represents less than 1% of Vulcan’s total claim, limiting its financial significance and falling well short of the potential recovery investors may have anticipated. Mexico to Pay Vulcan Materials $15 Million in Arbitration Case

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vulcan Materials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vulcan Materials wasn't on the list.

While Vulcan Materials currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here