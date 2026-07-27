VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's Why

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 15,572 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session's volume of 10,032 shares.The stock last traded at $25.20 and had previously closed at $25.45.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $844.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 2.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($9.00) by $5.00. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.42% and a negative net margin of 4,726.21%.The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VYNE Therapeutics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a $19.00 dividend.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rangeley Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC now owns 118,064 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 88,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company's stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for vascular, inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company is advancing a pipeline of selective oral inhibitors that modulate key pathways implicated in chronic tissue damage and immune dysregulation. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, VYNE Therapeutics seeks to address high-unmet-need conditions by leveraging proprietary chemical and biological insights to create differentiated drug candidates.

The company's lead program, VTX-002, targets the colony-stimulating factor-1 receptor (CSF-1R) pathway, which plays a central role in macrophage proliferation and activation.

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