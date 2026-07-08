Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) CEO Sells 1,163 Shares of Stock

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.07, for a total value of $304,787.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,212,071.98. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Rafael Santana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of Wabtec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $303,612.78.

On Friday, June 5th, Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of Wabtec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $304,298.95.

On Monday, May 4th, Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of Wabtec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.77, for a total value of $306,764.51.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Rafael Santana sold 60,852 shares of Wabtec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.89, for a total value of $16,362,494.28.

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Wabtec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.14. 498,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,573. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $184.26 and a 12 month high of $284.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $264.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabtec

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wabtec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in Wabtec in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on WAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wabtec

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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