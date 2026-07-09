Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Shares Sold Off Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB. In a filing disclosed on July 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Wabtec stock on June 10th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Middleby NASDAQ: MIDD on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Corpay NYSE: CPAY on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Live Nation Entertainment NYSE: LYV on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Middleby NASDAQ: MIDD on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Core & Main NYSE: CNM on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/9/2026.

on 6/9/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/8/2026.

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Wabtec Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $259.14 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $264.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.99. Wabtec has a 1 year low of $184.26 and a 1 year high of $284.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm's revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wabtec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Wabtec from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wabtec

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wabtec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,965,503 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,700,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,744 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,069,340 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $659,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,083 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,098 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $442,056,000 after acquiring an additional 896,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 885,197 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $188,945,000 after acquiring an additional 692,773 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.07, for a total value of $304,787.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,914 shares in the company, valued at $32,212,071.98. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total transaction of $285,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,158,047.50. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $17,867,065 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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