Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Stock Unloaded Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB. In a filing disclosed on July 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Wabtec stock on June 15th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Middleby NASDAQ: MIDD on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Corpay NYSE: CPAY on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Live Nation Entertainment NYSE: LYV on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Middleby NASDAQ: MIDD on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Core & Main NYSE: CNM on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/10/2026.

on 6/10/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/9/2026.

on 6/9/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 6/8/2026.

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Wabtec Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE WAB opened at $259.14 on Thursday. Wabtec has a 12-month low of $184.26 and a 12-month high of $284.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabtec

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Wabtec by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wabtec by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in Wabtec in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Wabtec in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wabtec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wabtec

Insider Transactions at Wabtec

In related news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total value of $285,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,158,047.50. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 60,852 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.89, for a total value of $16,362,494.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 128,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,613,940.81. The trade was a 32.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $17,867,065. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

Further Reading

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