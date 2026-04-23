Walker & Dunlop (WD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $263.75 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($1.18). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 4.56%.The business had revenue of $340.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

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Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 0.4%

WD stock opened at $49.85 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Walker & Dunlop's payout ratio is presently 165.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ernest Michael Freedman purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $246,050.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,033.37. This trade represents a 455.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Schmaltz purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.78 per share, for a total transaction of $45,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 84,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,398.50. The trade was a 1.20% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, VARCOV Co. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WD

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop is one of the largest providers of commercial real estate finance in the United States, specializing in the origination, servicing and sale of loans secured by multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, student housing and manufactured housing properties. The firm offers a full suite of debt and equity solutions, including agency financing through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, HUD and FHA-insured loans, bridge and construction financing, mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and investment sales advisory.

With roots dating back to 1937 and its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, Walker & Dunlop has expanded its platform through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

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