Wall Street Zen Downgrades Babcock (NYSE:BW) to Hold

Babcock (NYSE:BW - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Babcock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Babcock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research raised Babcock to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $23.00 target price on Babcock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.25.

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Babcock Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. Babcock has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Babcock (NYSE:BW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $214.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Babcock will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.14 per share, with a total value of $105,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,656,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,079,591.68. This represents a 0.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Babcock by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,733 shares of the technology company's stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Babcock by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company's stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Babcock by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the technology company's stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Babcock by 400,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Babcock this week:

Babcock Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc NYSE: BW is a specialized provider of energy and environmental technologies and services serving power generation and heavy industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures and maintains critical components and systems that support the safe and efficient operation of both fossil-fuel and renewable power facilities. Its core offerings include industrial and utility boilers, environmental control systems for emissions reduction, and aftermarket support services ranging from inspection and maintenance to spare parts management.

In addition to its boiler and emissions control portfolio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises delivers lifecycle solutions aimed at enhancing plant performance and compliance.

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