Wall Street Zen Downgrades GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) to Hold

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GEV. Argus set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,133.15.

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GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $1,013.23 on Friday. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $530.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,195.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,034.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $922.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.70). GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 68.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC now owns 36 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, TD Cowen, and Evercore ISI reiterated bullish views and lifted price targets, signaling confidence in GE Vernova’s long-term growth and backlog strength.

Analysts at JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, TD Cowen, and Evercore ISI reiterated bullish views and lifted price targets, signaling confidence in GE Vernova’s long-term growth and backlog strength. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted robust demand tied to AI data centers, electrification, and grid expansion, with backlog cited around $176 billion and orders still growing rapidly.

Multiple reports highlighted robust demand tied to AI data centers, electrification, and grid expansion, with backlog cited around $176 billion and orders still growing rapidly. Positive Sentiment: Q2 revenue growth and improved 2026 guidance suggest the core business is still expanding, even as investors focus on the earnings miss. Revenue Growth & Margin Expansion Aid GEV's Q2: More Upside Ahead?

Q2 revenue growth and improved 2026 guidance suggest the core business is still expanding, even as investors focus on the earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: Trading-oriented coverage said GEV briefly showed bullish order-flow signals and hit an intraday high, which may have helped offset some of the post-earnings weakness, but this looks more technical than fundamental.

Trading-oriented coverage said GEV briefly showed bullish order-flow signals and hit an intraday high, which may have helped offset some of the post-earnings weakness, but this looks more technical than fundamental. Negative Sentiment: GE Vernova missed core profit estimates and wind weakness persisted, which is the main reason the stock has been sliding despite otherwise strong demand metrics. GE Vernova misses core profit estimates as Wind weakness persists

GE Vernova missed core profit estimates and wind weakness persisted, which is the main reason the stock has been sliding despite otherwise strong demand metrics. Negative Sentiment: Several articles noted the stock fell sharply after earnings as investors focused on the EPS miss rather than the strong order book, suggesting near-term volatility may continue.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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