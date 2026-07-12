Wall Street Zen Downgrades Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Buy

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Liquidity Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LQDT

Liquidity Services Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ LQDT traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $39.00. 128,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,178. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.37.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $120.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.49%. Liquidity Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidity Services will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

In other news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 3,842 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $143,152.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 66,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,507.70. This trade represents a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 38,471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $1,461,513.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 164,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,796.20. This represents a 18.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,422 shares of company stock worth $7,775,551. Insiders own 28.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,734 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $54,974,000 after purchasing an additional 54,045 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 55.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,281,332 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,227,000 after purchasing an additional 454,988 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,394 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,136,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 884,001 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $24,248,000 after buying an additional 136,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 866,467 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,263,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company's core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

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