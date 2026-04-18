Wall Street Zen Downgrades Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) to Sell

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Quanterix

Quanterix Stock Up 2.9%

QTRX stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $164.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 77.14%.The firm had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Quanterix by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 35,509 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 66,470 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,655 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 21,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company's stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation is a life sciences and diagnostics company specializing in ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platforms. Its proprietary Single Molecule Array (Simoa) technology enables researchers to detect and quantify proteins, peptides and nucleic acids at femtomolar concentrations, offering sensitivity that surpasses traditional immunoassay methods. By translating single-molecule detection into routine laboratory workflows, Quanterix aims to accelerate biomarker discovery and the development of novel diagnostics and therapeutics.

The company's core product portfolio includes the Simoa HD-1 and HD-X Analyzers, which automate high-throughput digital immunoassays for quantifying low-abundance biomarkers.

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