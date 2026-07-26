Wall Street Zen Downgrades United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to Hold

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Get United Parcel Service alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $114.60 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day moving average is $106.62. The stock has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in United Parcel Service by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Parcel Service, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Parcel Service wasn't on the list.

While United Parcel Service currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here