Wall Street Zen Downgrades Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) to Sell

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $56.28 price objective on shares of Zepp Health and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.28.

Get Zepp Health alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZEPP

Zepp Health Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:ZEPP opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $72.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Zepp Health has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $61.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Cheng Deng sold 9,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $45,343.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,024.79. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zepp Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEPP. Monolith Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zepp Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,601,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Zepp Health by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 44,800 shares of the company's stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Themes Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Capstone Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corp is a technology company specializing in the design, development and sale of smart wearable devices and health management solutions. Through its flagship Amazfit brand and the Zepp software ecosystem, the company offers a range of products—including smartwatches, fitness bands, smart scales and health-oriented mobile applications—designed to track key biometric data such as heart rate, sleep patterns, blood oxygen levels and activity metrics. Zepp Health's integrated platform enables users to monitor wellness and fitness goals while leveraging cloud-based analytics for personalized insights.

At the core of Zepp Health's offering is its Zepp cloud platform, which aggregates and analyzes data collected from its hardware lineup.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zepp Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zepp Health wasn't on the list.

While Zepp Health currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here