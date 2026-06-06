Wall Street Zen Upgrades Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) to "Buy"

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

ATMU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.67.

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Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $477.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $474.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies's revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In other news, SVP Charles Masters sold 2,890 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $130,772.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,971,949.75. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Renee Swan sold 2,566 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $116,111.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,211.25. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,860. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMU. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company's stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,277 shares of the company's stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company's stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company's stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company's stock.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

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