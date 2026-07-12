Wall Street Zen Upgrades Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) to "Hold"

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

CYH has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Community Health Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered Community Health Systems from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $3.28.

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Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CYH stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. 840,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,431. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.30). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.78%.The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.600-0.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 601.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc NYSE: CYH is one of the largest publicly traded hospital operators in the United States. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, the company owns, leases and manages general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, primarily in non-urban and mid-market communities. CHS is focused on delivering locally accessible healthcare services through its network of affiliated hospitals, clinics and post-acute providers.

The company's core offerings include inpatient medical and surgical care, emergency services, critical care, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing.

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