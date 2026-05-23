Wall Street Zen Upgrades Enersys (NYSE:ENS) to "Strong-Buy"

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ENS. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Enersys from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Enersys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Enersys from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.50.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on ENS

Enersys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS stock opened at $232.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.66. Enersys has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $244.30. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $196.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.75.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $987.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Enersys had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enersys will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enersys

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enersys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,599,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Enersys by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 562,293 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $82,516,000 after acquiring an additional 421,338 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Enersys by 257.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,771 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $62,893,000 after acquiring an additional 401,167 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Enersys by 342.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,781 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $57,641,000 after acquiring an additional 304,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Enersys by 508.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 324,935 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $47,684,000 after acquiring an additional 271,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Enersys

Here are the key news stories impacting Enersys this week:

Positive Sentiment: EnerSys posted fiscal Q4 and full-year 2026 results that beat expectations, with EPS of $3.19 topping estimates and revenue of $987.9 million also ahead of forecasts, signaling resilient demand. EnerSys (ENS) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

EnerSys posted fiscal Q4 and full-year 2026 results that beat expectations, with EPS of $3.19 topping estimates and revenue of $987.9 million also ahead of forecasts, signaling resilient demand. Positive Sentiment: The company said it expects Q1 FY2027 adjusted EPS of $2.80 to $2.90 and is targeting $19 million in savings from the Monterrey closure, which suggests margin improvement and stronger earnings power ahead. EnerSys forecasts Q1 FY2027 EPS of $2.80-$2.90 while targeting $19M FY2027 savings from Monterrey closure

The company said it expects Q1 FY2027 adjusted EPS of $2.80 to $2.90 and is targeting $19 million in savings from the Monterrey closure, which suggests margin improvement and stronger earnings power ahead. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target on EnerSys to $265 from $220 and kept a Buy rating, reflecting a more optimistic view of the stock’s upside after the results.

TD Cowen raised its price target on EnerSys to $265 from $220 and kept a Buy rating, reflecting a more optimistic view of the stock’s upside after the results. Positive Sentiment: EnerSys also announced a quarterly dividend, adding a modest shareholder-return signal alongside the earnings beat.

EnerSys also announced a quarterly dividend, adding a modest shareholder-return signal alongside the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Several follow-up articles and earnings call materials focused on the same quarter’s results, record full-year sales, and long-term growth themes, which are supportive but largely reiterate the main catalyst. EnerSys (ENS) Q4 2026 Earnings Call Highlights: Record EPS and Strategic Advancements Amid ...

Several follow-up articles and earnings call materials focused on the same quarter’s results, record full-year sales, and long-term growth themes, which are supportive but largely reiterate the main catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks note said the stock is at a 52-week high and asked whether investors should take profits, which may add some caution but does not change the core earnings-driven bullish setup. Enersys (ENS) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Enersys Company Profile

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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