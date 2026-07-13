Wall Street Zen Upgrades Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) to "Buy"

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Fortrea from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.45.

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Fortrea Price Performance

Shares of FTRE opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business's 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67. Fortrea has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.03.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $636.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.50 million. Research analysts expect that Fortrea will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRE. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Fortrea by 137.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,713 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Fortrea by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter.

About Fortrea

Fortrea, Inc is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides integrated solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Established as a spin-off from Thermo Fisher Scientific's Pharma Services business in October 2023, Fortrea leverages a legacy of scientific expertise and manufacturing scale to support drug development from early-stage research through commercial production. The company's comprehensive offerings address the complex needs of both small-molecule and biologics programs, making it a single source for clients seeking to accelerate timelines and manage costs.

Fortrea's core services encompass analytical and formulation development, process optimization, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging services.

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