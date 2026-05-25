Wall Street Zen Upgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to "Buy"

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on HPE. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.88.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09. The company has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $475,517.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 24,251 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $655,019.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at $870,883.43. The trade was a 42.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 702,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,171. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 176.7% in the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 159.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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