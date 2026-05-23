Wall Street Zen Upgrades Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) to Hold

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on H. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $185.07.

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Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE:H opened at $174.17 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $157.57 and its 200-day moving average is $159.60. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $124.82 and a 52-week high of $180.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -497.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 213,434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $35,803,553.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 213,434 shares in the company, valued at $35,803,553.50. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Udell sold 8,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $1,493,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,136. This trade represents a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 222,916 shares of company stock worth $37,413,506 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 450.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 98.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hyatt Hotels this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research boosted Hyatt’s FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028 EPS forecasts, reinforcing a stronger long-term earnings outlook for Hyatt Hotels NYSE: H .

Zacks Research boosted Hyatt’s FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028 EPS forecasts, reinforcing a stronger long-term earnings outlook for . Positive Sentiment: Travel articles about Hyatt’s new award charts say some popular properties got cheaper with points, which may support customer goodwill and loyalty engagement. Article Title

Travel articles about Hyatt’s say some popular properties got cheaper with points, which may support customer goodwill and loyalty engagement. Positive Sentiment: Another report highlighted eight hotels that became cheaper under Hyatt’s new award chart , which could be viewed positively by loyalty members and brand perception. Article Title

Another report highlighted , which could be viewed positively by loyalty members and brand perception. Neutral Sentiment: Hyatt’s recent insider sale by executive David Udell is a mixed signal, but it is not large enough on its own to change the company’s operating outlook.

Hyatt’s recent insider sale by executive David Udell is a mixed signal, but it is not large enough on its own to change the company’s operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut some near-term EPS estimates, including Q2 2026 and Q1 2027, suggesting analysts still see execution risk in the next few quarters.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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