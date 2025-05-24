Wall Street Zen Upgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Hold

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Intel to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "hold" rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business's 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. Intel has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 279,031 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Intel by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,569 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intel by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 50,454 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

