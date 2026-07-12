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Wall Street Zen Upgrades Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA) to "Strong-Buy"

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
Macro Bank logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Macro Bank from “buy” to “strong-buy,” adding to a generally positive analyst tone around the stock. The consensus rating remains “Buy,” with an average price target of $111.25.
  • The stock rose 5.5% to $94.76 in Friday trading, with volume running above its average. Macro Bank is still below its 52-week high of $106.15 but well above its 52-week low of $38.30.
  • Recent earnings beat expectations as Macro Bank reported EPS of $1.73 versus the $1.42 consensus, though revenue came in below estimates. Analysts currently expect full-year earnings of about $5.2 per share.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Macro Bank.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Macro Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Macro Bank from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC upgraded Macro Bank from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Macro Bank from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $111.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Macro Bank

Macro Bank Stock Up 5.5%

NYSE:BMA traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.76. The company had a trading volume of 251,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,075. Macro Bank has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $106.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. Macro Bank had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 5.81%.The firm had revenue of $412.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Macro Bank will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macro Bank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Macro Bank by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the bank's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Macro Bank by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the bank's stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Macro Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 13,276 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Macro Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Macro Bank by 1.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 85,228 shares of the bank's stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

Macro Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macro Bank NYSE: BMA is the American depositary receipt program of Banco Macro SA, one of the largest privately owned banks in Argentina. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, the institution delivers a comprehensive suite of banking solutions to retail, corporate and agricultural customers across the country. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Macro Bank aims to serve diverse client segments with tailored financial products and services.

The bank’s offerings span traditional deposit accounts—including checking, savings and term deposits—alongside payment and transaction services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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