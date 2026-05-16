Wall Street Zen Upgrades Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) to Hold

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Maze Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Maze Therapeutics from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Maze Therapeutics from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Maze Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $66.00.

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Maze Therapeutics Stock Performance

Maze Therapeutics stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.88 and a quick ratio of 15.50. Maze Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $53.65.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Maze Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Atul Dandekar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $190,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,461.11. This trade represents a 41.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Amy Bachrodt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $381,689.60. This trade represents a 16.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,955,775. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maze Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,142,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,197,000 after buying an additional 2,390,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,697,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,307,000 after buying an additional 362,060 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,035,229 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,843,000 after buying an additional 94,529 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 847,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,111,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 767,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,793,000 after buying an additional 222,251 shares in the last quarter.

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

Maze Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: MAZE is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de‐risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze's approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

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