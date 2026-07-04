Wall Street Zen Upgrades Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) to "Hold"

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

MAA has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $144.69.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.1%

MAA opened at $142.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $153.93. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $132.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $88,683.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at $557,667.83. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 97.5% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 199,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,876,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 132,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $18,358,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,786 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,281,000 after acquiring an additional 56,224 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,565 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132,440 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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