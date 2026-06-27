Wall Street Zen Upgrades Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) to Strong-Buy

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Progyny from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.92.

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Progyny Stock Performance

Progyny stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.39.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.09 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Progyny will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Progyny news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 1,199 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $29,998.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 83,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,566.32. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 5,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $137,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,318 shares of the company's stock, valued at $232,856.82. This trade represents a 37.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,916 shares of company stock valued at $939,875. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 49.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 435,558 shares of the company's stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 144,073 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 82,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 33,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Progyny by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,190,996 shares of the company's stock worth $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 511,609 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Progyny by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 137,524 shares of the company's stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company's digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny's offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

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