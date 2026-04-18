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Wall Street Zen Upgrades Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) to Buy

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Smith-Midland logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) from a "hold" to a "buy," and the stock rose about 5.7% on the news, though consensus still leans toward Hold after Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)."
  • In the latest quarter SMID reported $0.40 EPS on $23.11 million in revenue, with a 25.08% ROE and a 13.27% net margin; the shares trade at a P/E of 14.46 and a market cap near $180 million (52‑week range $25.60–$43.66).
  • Institutional investors own roughly 49.94% of the company, with notable recent activity including Thompson Davis & CO holding 1,832,843 shares, signaling meaningful hedge fund/institutional interest.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Smith-Midland in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMID

Smith-Midland Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of SMID stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.75. Smith-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 13.27%.The business had revenue of $23.11 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith-Midland

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMID. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 495.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Berman McAleer LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,832,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,632,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company's stock.

Smith-Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith-Midland Corporation NASDAQ: SMID is a Virginia‐based manufacturer specializing in precast and cast‐in‐place concrete products for use in residential, commercial and infrastructure applications. Headquartered in Midland, Virginia, the company operates a primary production facility where it designs, engineers and produces a wide array of concrete components under stringent quality controls. Smith‐Midland's products are widely used by builders, contractors and government agencies across the United States.

The company's Construction Products Group offers an extensive portfolio of engineered solutions for transportation and site development projects.

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